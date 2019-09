Photo: Research In Motion

In an attempt to unload some of its inventory Research In Motion is offering businesses PlayBooks at a nice discount with a buy 2 get 1 free deal.Will this make one iota difference for the PlayBook? We doubt it. It still doesn’t have email natively!



Via BGR

