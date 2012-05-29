RIM's Top Lawyer Is Leaving Following A Flood Of Resignations

Karima Bawa

Photo: BlackBerryOS.com

Yet another top-level RIM executive has decided to flee the firm now that new CEO Thorsten Heins has taken the reins at the Blackberry producer.Karima Bawa, the company’s top lawyer, has resigned and will soon leave the failing company, Reuters reported.



Bawa’s resignation comes on the heels of a massive layoff at the company. The company recently announced plans to cut about 12 per cent of its workforce, resulting in 2,000 lost jobs.

Research In Motion Ltd. is responsible for producing BlackBerry phones and recently announced it will launch a BlackBerry smartphone that will run on a different operating system from its predecessors.

Bawa handled RIM’s litigation and commercial agreements and is the second high-profile employee to jump ship since Heins took the top spot earlier this year, according to Reuters.

Patrick Spence, the head of global sales, resigned last week.

Bawa plans to stay with the company until a replacement is hired.

