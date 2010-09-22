RIM Is Finally Ditching The BlackBerry OS, But Not For Android

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is finally getting rid of its antique operating system, BlackBerry OS.



No, it’s not jumping on the Google Android bandwagon — not yet, at least. But if this one doesn’t work out, it might have to.

Instead, RIM’s new devices — beginning with its “Blackpad” tablet, which could be unveiled next week, according to the WSJ — will run a new OS from a company called QNX, which RIM acquired earlier this year.

RIM “eventually plans to transition its BlackBerry smartphones” to the new OS, the WSJ writes, citing people familiar with RIM’s strategy. (Will it keep the BlackBerry OS name? Or use something else?)

Will it be any good? The big problem with the BlackBerry OS is that it feels primitive next to Apple’s iOS or Android.

“People who’ve worked with QNX’s operating system say it’s a worthy competitor to Apple’s and Google’s platforms, and could go a long way toward addressing complaints that RIM’s devices are slow, unstable and hard to program for,” the WSJ’s Phred Dvorak and Ting-I Tsai write.

More stable perhaps, but as functional? Or as elegant? Or as beautiful? That we don’t know.

RIM needs a clean slate. But let’s hope the new OS is prettier than QNX’s blocky web site design:

