RIM Is Facing Legal Action Just 3 Days After Announcing BBX

Photo: BlackBerry Empire

It’s only been 3 days since RIM announced the new BBX platform for its mobile devices and there’s already trouble.Basis International, an Albuquerque software company, is claiming conflict on its trademarked BBx computer language that works across platforms, reports ComputerWorld.



Basis is threatening legal action. It has indicated that RIM’s new platform is causing confusion for its BBx users and that the name could even harm its reputation for enabling cross-platform development.

