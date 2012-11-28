RIM Is Crashing Again

Photo: AP

Research In Motion’s stock is tanking this morning, falling ~7%.Why? Well, investors are starting remember that the company is, in fact, toast. Today’s helpful reminder came from Kantar Media, which said RIM has 1.6% of the U.S. smartphone market.



It doesn’t matter how good RIM’s BlackBerry 10 operating system is, odds are it’s not going to make a big comeback.

