RIM Is About To Hire JP Morgan, But It's Not Going To Sell The Whole Company

Photo: Research In Motion

RIM is close to hiring JP Morgan to help with a strategic review, Serena Saitto and Hugo Miller at Bloomberg report.We’d previously heard RIM was in talks with bankers, and we thought it was a sign that the company was going to sell itself.



Not so, says Bloomberg:

The company would prefer to licence its BlackBerry mobile operating system, a person with knowledge of the matter said this week. RIM is racing to put the final touches on a new platform, known as BB10, and release the first smartphone built on the software later this year.

After a licensing deal, RIM’s next choice would be to find a strategic investor, the person said this week. RIM doesn’t plan to sell itself, according to the person.

You don’t need bankers to do a licensing deal. You only need them to get a big investment, or sell parts of the business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.