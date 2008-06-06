RIM Increases Lead Over Apple In Corporate Market (RIMM, AAPL)

Corporate IT buyers have known about Apple’s (AAPL) new business-friendly iPhone features for a few months, but they continue to strongly favour rival Research In Motion (RIMM) and its BlackBerry line, according to a new report from ChangeWave Research.



In May, 82% of respondents who plan to buy smartphones in Q3 said they plan to purchase a RIM BlackBerry, up from 77% in February. Meanwhile, 13% of would-be smartphone buyers said in May they plan to buy an iPhone, up from 11% in February.

(Let’s put these stats in perspective: RIM sells several phones at several price points via several U.S. carriers, whereas Apple sells one phone on one carrier, AT&T.)

Either way, what does this mean? Since March, when Apple unveiled new business features — like better access to Microsoft (MSFT) Exchange email/calendar servers, and more security features — corporate interest for iPhones has grown 20%. We expect it to grow further once companies experiment with iPhones as corporate devices and find uses for the iPhone app platform. But according to one study, at least, Apple’s not stealing much thunder from RIM — yet.

