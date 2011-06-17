rumour: Research In Motion Has A Hiring Freeze

Photo: AP

Research In Motion currently has “a hiring freeze, or selective staffing,” according to a source familiar with the company.This is a single source, who has been briefed by people at the company, but our source correctly predicted COO Don Morrison would be leaving the company in the next few weeks when we spoke last week. We weren’t able to independently verify that until today, when RIM made it official.



We’ve tried reaching out to RIM PR about the hiring freeze, but haven’t heard back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.