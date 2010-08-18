The Price Of RIM's Torch Already Slashed In Half

Photo: Gizmodo

Here’s another sign that RIM‘s new Torch smartphone is off to a bumpy start. PCWorld reports that you can already buy the Torch for just $99, down from $199 it originally cost.While it’s still $199 on AT&T‘s site, it’s available on other sites like Amazon for $99 says PCWorld. (We’ve looked at Amazon, typing in our Brooklyn zip and couldn’t get the discount.)



Yesterday, Goldman Sachs called the debut of the Torch “underwhelming.” Other analysts estimated RIM only sold 150,000 units in its debut.

With a weak opening like that, it makes plenty of sense to cut to price of the phone. The risk with RIM, as we’ve said repeatedly, is that it gets consigned to low end of the smartphone market selling plenty of low margin handsets.

Update: A reader passed along this screengrab showing the discounted Torch on Amazon:

