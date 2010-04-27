Apple Doing 10-20X As Many App Downloads A Day As BlackBerry

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is still beating Apple when it comes to smartphone market share, but when it comes to mobile app downloads, Apple is crushing RIM.



Apple’s iPhone customers download between 10 to 20 times more apps per day than RIM’s BlackBerry customers, we estimate.

Where do we get those numbers from?

Today, Research in Motion co-CEO Jim Balsillie said his BlackBerry App World has 20 million registered users and nearly 1 million daily app downloads, the WSJ reports.

Meanwhile, on Apple’s last earnings call, it said users have downloaded “well over” 4 billion apps to date. The last time Apple revealed total download numbers was in January, when it said users downloaded 3 billion apps. Doing some rough maths, it appears that across Apple’s iPhone OS platform — iPhone, iPod touch, iPad — users are downloading around 10 to 20 million apps on a daily basis.

Why does this matter? While RIM is still the smartphone leader by market share, Apple and Google’s Android are growing fast. Both Apple and Android emphasise apps, which is helping their growth. But RIM’s app platform is way behind.

So if apps actually do matter for the long-term future of the smartphone business — jury’s still out on this one — RIM could be at a disadvantage unless it makes major improvements. (One idea we’ve come up with is that RIM might even have to switch to Android eventually.)

