RIM Files for Patent on New Angled BlackBerry Keyboard

Research in Motion’s (RIMM) R&D department continues to churn out innovation in its two-horse smart-phone race with Apple. Playing to its strengths and perhaps intending to hit Apple where it’s weakest–email–RIM has filed for a patent on a new angled BlackBerry keyboard.

From MobileWhack, via Engadget. See Also: The RIM-Apple War Has Already Begun: Here’s Who Loses

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.