RIM Says Some Corporate Clients Want "Several Tens Of Thousands" Of PlayBook Tablets

RIM isn’t saying how many BlackBerry PlayBook tablets it expects to sell this quarter.



And while it’s going to have to get lucky to be a big consumer hit next to the same-price iPad 2, RIM co-CEO Jim Balsillie said today that his enterprise customers are very excited about the PlayBook.

Balsillie says that many corporate clients have approached him about wanting “several tens of thousands” of PlayBooks. These corporations are looking at tablets and like the PlayBook architecture, he says.

So, we’ll see how big the enterprise tablet market is, versus the consumer market.

For what it’s worth, during Apple’s last earnings call in January, it said that 80% of the Fortune 100 were testing or had deployed the iPad.

