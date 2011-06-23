RIM Management Keeps Employees In The Dark About Layoffs, Fleeing Executives

Despite a report that RIM has begun laying people off, rank and file employees are still in the dark about the whole process.



We reached out to a source at the company to see what the mood was with layoffs underway. Our source still hadn’t heard anything about firings, and said the company is keeping everyone in the dark about what’s going on.

RIM hasn’t even sent out a companywide memo about COO Don Morrison leaving the company, says our source.

However, it’s not being completely incommunicado. RIM sent out a reminder to the staff about its business standards, and policies for talking to the media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.