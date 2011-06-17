RIM EARNINGS PREVIEW: OK Guys, Tell Us How Bad It's REALLY Going To Get

Photo: AP

The big problem for RIM is that it is in near-full-reboot comeback mode.

Its high-end smartphones have fallen out of favour as RIM’s BlackBerry software can’t compete with Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android.

New phones running a new platform called QNX are scheduled for next year, but in the meantime, RIM has to survive on patchwork. And with the company’s growth coming from cheaper handsets in new markets, revenues are disappointing, and margins could collapse.

Shares have been sliced in half since mid-February, now trading in the $35-36 range.

Meanwhile, the BlackBerry PlayBook tablet is probably not a smash hit — it’ll be telling if RIM even says today how many it has shipped so far — and competition from Apple and Google is only getting stronger, both in tablets and phones.

So RIM’s guidance — for this current quarter and beyond — will be the most important information revealed during today’s earnings presentation.

Key stats:

Q1 revenue: $5.15 billion consensus (22% y/y growth)

Q1 EPS: $1.32 consensus

Q1 shipments: 13.5 million units

Q2 revenue: $5.46 billion consensus

Q2 EPS: $1.40 consensus

Q2 shipments: 13.5-14 million units

