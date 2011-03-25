RIM Earnings LIVE At 4: Is Android Eating BlackBerry Sales?

BlackBerry maker Research in Motion reports Q4 earnings today after the close. Join us for LIVE earnings analysis by clicking here.



RIM has already lost much of the high end of the U.S. smartphone market to Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android.

Now, as RIM gets most of its growth from outside North America, the question is whether Android will eat into BlackBerry sales in emerging markets, too.

We’ll see how strong the BlackBerry is performing, but as a reminder, RIM will no longer necessarily share key metrics like BlackBerry subscriber additions or average sales price.

We’ll also be looking forward toward RIM’s forecast for its first quarter with the PlayBook tablet on the market. Many say there is pent up demand from the enterprise market. But does RIM also expect the PlayBook to become a consumer hit?

Key Stats:

Revenue: $5.64 billion consensus

EPS: $1.76 consensus

Devices shipped: 14.7 million consensus (via Morgan Stanley)

Guidance: $5.64 billion revenue consensus, $1.65 EPS consensus, 14.7 million devices (consensus via Morgan Stanley)

