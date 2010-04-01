LIVE AT 4: RIM Needs To Show It's Standing Its Ground In The iPhone-Android Era

Update: LIVE analysis here.



Earlier: BlackBerry maker Research In Motion reports Q4 earnings and Q1 guidance today after the bell. Join us for LIVE coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

RIM is still the top smartphone player in the U.S. and is making a push to grow its presence in the rest of the world.

But it’s facing two big threats: Apple’s iPhone, which is destroying the competition with its App Store, and Google’s Android OS, which is getting major uptake from carriers and phone manufacturers.

For example, this will be RIM’s first full period reporting since the Motorola Droid went on sale at Verizon Wireless — a carrier that was selling a LOT of BlackBerry Storms during Holiday 2008.

So RIM will either get an opportunity today to either show that it’s still kicking butt, or that it’s beginning to lose its edge as competition heats up. Expectations are high — 25% top-line growth — with shares up almost 50% from lows last fall.

Join us for live analysis and coverage of RIM’s earnings call in about an hour.

Key Stats:

Revenue: $4.31 billion consensus (24.5% y/y growth), $4.5 billion high estimate

EPS: $1.28 consensus, $1.32 high estimate

Subscriber adds: 4.6 million (RBC estimate)

Shipments: 11.2 million (RBC est.)

Gross margins: 43.5% (RBC est.)

Q1 guidance: Expected above $4.3 million revenue consensus, $1.22 EPS consensus, 4.4 million to 4.8 million expected sub. adds, 11.25 million to 11.75 million expected shipments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.