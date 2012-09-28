RIM Soars After Smashing Earnings

CEO Thorsten Heins

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

RIM’s earnings are out!It’s a rare beat for Research In Motion.



Revenue was $2.9 billion versus $2.47 billion expected. Adjusted EPS was -$0.27 versus -$0.47 expected.

It shipped 7.4 million BlackBerrys versus expectations of 7.8 million.

The stock is soaring after-hours, rising as much as 16%.

RIM’s brought in $432 million in cashflow from operations for the quarter. Its total cash is $2.3 billion, a $100 million increase.

