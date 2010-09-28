RIM Reveals Its iPad-Killer, The BlackBerry PlayBook

Photo: AP

Update: Research In Motion is officially in the tablet market.Today it unveiled the BlackBerry PlayBook, a thin 7 inch screen tablet, which will be available at the start of 2011.



RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis emphasised the Playbook’s ability to play the “full web,” which is basically a euphemism for “Flash.” He also said, it’s “enterprise ready.”

Lazaridis revealed some tech specs on the Playbook, but didn’t demo the product really. We saw it in his hand, but not much else.

Here’s the specs from the press release announcing the PlayBook:

7″ LCD, 1024 x 600, WSVGA, capacitive touch screen with full multi-touch and gesture support

BlackBerry Tablet OS with support for symmetric multiprocessing

1 GHz dual-core processor

1 GB RAM

Dual HD cameras (3 MP front facing, 5 MP rear facing), supports 1080p HD video recording

Video playback: 1080p HD Video, H.264, MPEG, DivX, WMV

Audio playback: MP3, AAC, WMA

HDMI video output

Wi-Fi – 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR

Connectors: microHDMI, microUSB, charging contacts

Open, flexible application platform with support for WebKit/HTML-5, Adobe Flash Player 10.1, Adobe Mobile AIR, Adobe Reader, POSIX, OpenGL, Java

Ultra thin and portable:

Measures 5.1″x7.6″x0.4″ (130mm x 193mm x 10mm)

Weighs less than a pound (approximately 0.9 lb or 400g)

Additional features and specifications of the BlackBerry PlayBook will be shared on or before the date this product is launched in retail outlets.

RIM intends to also offer 3G and 4G models in the future.

Original: Greetings! We’re here to live blog RIM’s BlackBerry Developer conference keynote.

It should kick off at 4 PM eastern, 1 PM pacific. Refresh your browser for the latest as we go, or click here for the latest.

Here’s a preview of what we’re expecting RIM might announce.

4:05: We’re waiting…

4:12: Some intense techno music just kicked in. Should be happening soon.

4:15: Announcer just said “Welcome to Devcon.” (Apologies now for future misspellings.)

4:16: Here we go — CEO Mike Lazaridis takes the stage. Teases a “special announcement.”

Sold 150 million BlackBerrys, have 50 million subscribers. Sold 12 million BlackBerrys in last quarter. #1 smartphone in North America, Central America, the UK, and many other places.

300,000 registered developers globally for RIM.

4:19: Another thing that caught industry by surprised is 28 million BBM subscribers, adding over 2,000 per hour.

Will be opening up BBM as a social network for applications. This will drive adoption of new apps.

4:21: 1.5 million apps downloaded per day. With carrier billing, it will be easier than ever.

4:22: Blackberry advertising service, and BlackBerry payments. In-app payments, and local ads to generate revenue immediately.

4:23: Make it easier to make apps — BlackBerry WebWorks. Makes it easier to make apps in just days. “Anyone that knows HTML can now make apps for BlackBerry.” They can leverage all the BlackBerry features.

4:24: (Transitioning…) BlackBerry is number one solution for enterprise, government and law enforcement. When we talked to CIOsa decade ago, they said we needed professional grade security.

4:26: When we come up with a solution, we aim really high. We added multitasking from day one. Everything at your finger tips. Recently, CIOs want us to amplify BlackBerry. They want spreadsheets, videos, uncompromising web experience. Want us to leverage investment.

Let me show you blackberry amplified…video…as with any BlackBerry ad, we’re not sure whats being sold here… There we go — TABLET! Called playbook.

Looks small. “Everyone needs a great PlayBook.”

Always on, ultra thin, 7 inch screen. 9.7 mm thin. Full web — Flash. It supports 1080p. Front and rear camera in HD.

4:32: This thing is enterprise ready. Take advantage of BlackBerry pairing. Out of the box compatible with 250,000 servers.

1 GHz dual core processors, symmetric processing, for real true multitasking.

4:35: QNX man takes the stage. The company that did the OS for the Playbook. Very nerdy fella.

4:40: Taken experience from various big tech industries and focused it to build the BlackBerry tablet OS. It will enable a new world of computing.

4:41: This will be a great gaming experience. And a FULL WEB experience. They can’t say that enough. An “incredibly performing Flash 10.1” and we’ll provide Adobe 10.1.

4:43: CEO of Adobe is here. He’s always at these things.

4:44: RIM CEO, I’ve heard it said you can’t make a bad application with Adobe tools, and that certainly is true.

4:45: And the Adobe CEO is gone! That was quick.

4:46: That’s it from Lazaridis. We didn’t hear anything about price. Looks like the Playbook won’t come out till 2011.



Here’s some crisp shots of the PlayBook from the AP:

Photo: AP

