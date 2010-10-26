RIM Demos A BlackBerry PlayBook -- So, Yes, It Actually Exists!

RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis just showed off a live demo of RIM’s tablet, the BlackBerry PlayBook, at Adobe’s MAX conference.



Specifically, he showed off the Adobe-based UI and Flash web capabilities. It seems to work OK — we only caught a few moments of the demo — and RIM should be able to continue to fine-tune it during the next few months.

But this should at least put to rest the crazy speculation that the PlayBook doesn’t exist.

