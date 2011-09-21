DigiTimes: RIM Slashes PlayBook Production After Pitiful Sales

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

RIM is slashing PlayBook production overseas due to poor sales, DigiTimes reports.Last quarter, RIM reported that it only shipped 200,000 PlayBooks. It reported 500,000 PlayBooks shipped the quarter before that.



RIM’s early expectations were to ship up to 5 million PlayBooks in 2011. It’s pretty clear by now that will not happen.

DigiTimes also says Quanta, the Taiwanese manufacture that makes PlayBooks, is laying off about 1,000 workers due to the cut in PlayBook production.

