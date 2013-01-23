RIM's Next BlackBerry Operating System Could Show Up On Non-BlackBerry Phones Too

RIM CEO Thorsten Heins.

Photo: AP

RIM is essentially betting its entire company on the success of its new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10. It’ll officially unveil BB10 at a big press event on January 30 on it’s own hardware, but RIM may also be open to letting other hardware manufacturers use it too.In a recent interview with the German publication Die Welt that was passed around a lot this weekend, RIM CEO Thorsten Heins said he’d be open to licensing BB10 to other manufacturers.



Here’s what Heins said when asked about licensing BB10. Keep in mind this is a translated text using Google, so it’s a little rough:

Before you licensed the software, you must show that the platform has a large potential. First we have to fulfil our promises. If such proof, a licensing is conceivable.

That makes sense. RIM prefers to try out BB10 on its own devices before deciding if it wants to let others have it too.

It’s also not the first time a RIM exec has said the company is open to licensing BB10. That option has apparently been on the table for months now.

You can read the full interview here >

