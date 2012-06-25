Report: RIM May Be Selling Handset Business To Facebook Or Amazon

Photo: Research In Motion

RIM is considering selling its handset business, according to a report in the British paper The Sunday Times.Fair warning though, the report does not cite any sources, so treat the news with some scepticism.



The Sunday Times says Facebook and Amazon are two potential buyers for RIM’s handset business. RIM would keep its enterprise services if such a deal went through, according to the report.

In a comment to CNET on the the Sunday Times Report, a RIM representative had this to say:

RIM has hired advisers to help the company examine ways to leverage the BlackBerry platform through partnerships, licensing opportunities, and strategic business model alternatives. We believe the best way to drive value for our stakeholders is to execute on our plan to turn the company around. This remains true.

That’s nothing new, as we already know RIM hired JP Morgan and RBC to explore options for its flailing business.

RIM announces its quarterly earnings on June 28. We’ll be covering it live right here.

