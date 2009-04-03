RIM Co-CEO: Smartphone Land Grab Just Getting Started

During RIM’s Q3 earnings call in December, the BlackBerry maker’s co-CEO Jim Balsillie said his company and was in a “land grab” phase. That is, RIM, Apple, Google, Palm and others were fiercely competing to lead the next decade of the mobile industry — the way Motorola (MOT) and Nokia (NOK) led the last decade.

So how’s that land grab going? On today’s RIM (RIMM) earnings call, Balsillie fielded a question from RBC analyst Mike Abramsky, posing the question using a baseball analogy: “What inning” of the land grab are we in?

Balsillie picked it up and spun a baseball answer: “If I had to give it an inning, I’d say… one down… two down in the second inning.” That is, there’s a lot of “land grab” left. We agree.

The next big steps: Seeing how Palm’s (PALM) Pre and Apple’s (AAPL) next iPhone — both expected in the June-July range — will shape up to current and future BlackBerry devices.

