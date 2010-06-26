RIM Co-CEO Promises "Quantum Leap Over Anything That's Out There"

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion posted some disappointing Q1 growth numbers yesterday, including weaker than expected subscriber growth and device sales.



But don’t worry, RIM has some secrets up its sleeves that will blow Apple and Android out of the water!

At least that’s what RIM co-CEO Jim Balsillie suggested on last night’s earnings call, as he repeatedly talked up the new BlackBerry 6 platform and new devices, which are all coming in the second half of the year.

“I’ll think you’ll just be amazed that how it’s a quantum leap over anything that’s out there,” he said, referring to RIM’s new platforms, after an analyst asked about RIM’s advertising strategy.

The big problem for RIM: As the smartphone story becomes less about email and plastic keyboards, and more about software and apps, RIM just doesn’t have a credible competitor to Apple’s iPhone or some of the high-end phones running Google’s Android platform.

And don’t just say that RIM is all about the enterprise. Most of RIM’s customers are non-enterprise now, and the trend in the enterprise is a shift toward personally owned devices. It’s absolutely crucial that RIM delight consumers with its new products, not just CIOs.

So, who actually thinks RIM has what it takes to leap ahead of its big rivals now? Can it really make a “quantum leap” over Apple and Android?

Or is RIM on its way to becoming a mostly mid-to-low-end smartphone purveyor, stuck with lower-end customers and lower margins?

Related: RIM Is Screwed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.