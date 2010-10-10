RIM Co-CEO Mangles The English Language Touting PlayBook

Research in Motion co-CEO Jim Balsillie swung through the offices of Bloomberg Businessweek to tout the company’s forthcoming PlayBook tablet.



And here is one of the first things he said:

“There’s tremendous turbulence in the ecosystem, of course, in mobility. And that’s sort of an obvious thing, but also there’s tremendous architectural contention at play. And so I’m going to really frame our mobile architectural distinction. We’ve taken two fundamentally different approaches in their causalness. It’s a causal difference, not just nuance. It’s not just a causal direction that I’m going to really articulate here—and feel free to go as deep as you want—it’s really as fundamental as causalness.”

Yeesh! What does that even mean?

Bloomberg Businessweek contrasts this with Steve Jobs ability to describe the iPad as “magical and revolutionary,” and “unbelievably great.”

It’s obvious bull from Jobs, but at least it’s clean concise language people understand.

In fairness to Balsillie, he calls himself a “quant jock.” Marketing clearly isn’t his strong suit. But, if he’s going to be trying to sell the PlayBook to journalists, he should learn to be much more clear in his delivery.

