RIM Exploded Today, Up Nearly 14%

RIM CEO Thorsten Heins.

Photo: AP

RIM had a very, very good day today, closing up 13.65% at $11.66 per share.Why the big rally?



Several analysts over the last week have said BlackBerry 10, the upcoming mobile operating system RIM is betting the company on, has the potential to sell well enough to keep the company afloat.

BlackBerry 10 has already been delayed a few times –– it was supposed to launch before the 2012 holidays –– but it is now being tested by carriers for a Q1 2013 launch.

RIM says it will officially unveil new phones running BlackBerry 10 on January 30.

