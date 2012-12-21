RIM's CIO Will Retire At The End Of The Year

RIM CIO Robin Bienfait.

Photo: RIM

RIM’s Chief Information Officer, Robin Bienfait, will retire at the end of this year, the company announced today.Bienfait has been with the company for six years. She’ll continue to advise the company during the transition to the new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10, that will launch early next year.



As CIO, Bienfait has been in charge of RIM’s enterprise services division. She’s also been in charge of making sure BB10 is ready for RIM’s enterprise customers.

