RIM CEO Abruptly Ends An Interview After Getting Annoyed About Security Questions

Here’s an awkward video of RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis ending an interview with a BBC journalist because he was annoyed with the journalist’s line of questioning.



The interviewer was asking about RIM’s recent battles with mid-east and Indian governments over the security of BlackBerry.

Lazaridis gets frustrated as soon as he’s questioned about the security of BlackBerrys. He says, “we’ve just been singled out because we’re so successful around the world.”

The interviewer follows up asking if Lazaridis can assure users in the middle east and India that they’ll be able to use their BlackBerrys and Lazaridis says, “The interview is over … that’s not fair.” He then tells the camera man to shut off the camera.

Granted it’s only a short clip, but boy does Lazaridis look like a tired, beaten down man.



