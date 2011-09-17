All The Dumb Things RIM's CEOs Said While Apple And Android Ate Their Lunch

Photo: AP

Since Steve Jobs debuted the iPhone in January 2007, Research In Motion’s stock has fallen by 65%.It’s not hard to figure out why. The company totally missed the boat on what Apple introduced–a smartphone that would do so much more than email.



It’s not just that RIM missed out on what Apple released. It’s that it was slow to react. It was also wrong–loud wrong–about consumer reaction to touchscreens.

We’ve rounded up some of the quotes that illustrate the delusions of RIM’s top executives who all but sat pat watching Apple, and later Android, eat up their marketshare.

