RIM CEO Guarantees App Developers That They'll Make $10,000

Photo: Research In Motion

Research in Motion CEO Thorsten Heins told app developers today that if their BlackBerry 10 apps didn’t make at least $10,000 in their first year, RIM was prepared to pay them the difference.Heins was speaking at the company’s annual developer conference, the BlackBerry Jam, going on in San Jose this week.



There are some gotchas. It doesn’t apply to any old app. The app must meet certain quality standards and it had to make at least $1,000 on its own to qualify.

This isn’t the first time RIM has talked about the $10,000 guarantee. The program was officially announced last May.

RIM insists that it’s still the most profitable platform for developers, saying that BlackBerry apps generate 4% more revenue per month than iOS and 35% more than Android, tweets journalist Harry McCracken.

