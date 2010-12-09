Apparently RIM's CEO Bombed At Last Night's D Conference

Research In Motion co-CEO Mike Lazaridis apparently had a rough session on stage last night at All Things D’s Dive into Mobile.



Engadget editor Joshua Topolsky’s commentary during his live blog of Lazaridis‘ talk with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher was crushing.

When Lazaridis tried to answer a question about transferring the PlayBook tablet OS to a BlackBerry phone, he talked about phones needing multicore processors, but he was not very clear because Topolsky wrote, “He isn’t making any sense at all. Quite literally, we don’t know what Mike is talking about right now.”

When Mossberg asked which market Lazaridis is going after consumers, governments, or enterprise, he was somewhat evasive, prompting Topolsky to write, “Mike seems very defensive. We suppose it’s understandable, but he’s not answering a lot of questions straight on.”

Later, someone asked from the crowd why the Torch came out with weak specs that made it feel old. Lazaridis said there was a “leapfrog affect” and that the next phones would be more powerful, but Topolsky said, “That answer also makes no sense.”

We watched an edited version of the video this morning. Lazaridis doesn’t come off as too bad, but he sure does seem to be spinning his wheels. And when he talks about owning low-end, low-margin markets like Indonesia, it has to be worrisome for shareholders. Below is the video, judge for yourself.

Via Daring Fireball



And here’s the PlayBook demo:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.