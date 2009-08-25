RIM Buys Mobile Software Developer Torch Mobile

Research in Motion (RIMM) today announced it has acquired mobile software and application developer Torch Mobile.



Financial terms were not disclosed but RIM executives did confirm that Torch Mobile’s employees had joined the company effective immediately.

Torch is based in Toronto, CA and was founded in 2003. The company uses the open-source web browser layout engine WebKit to create web applications for mobile phones. It’s main product, the Iris Browser is a web browser for mobile phones with a customisable interface and touch-screen control. The browser can be used on many devices and platforms.

RIM’ is in a heated competition with Apple for share of the rapidly-growing smart phone market. Today’s buy makes sense if RIM can use the Torch Mobile software to improve its Blackberry web browser and accompanying software.

Concerns have arisen recently about Blackberry’s ability to compete with the iPhone given the iPhone’s better web and software capabilities.

