RIM Buys App Store Company (And Mobile Whiz Ronjon Nag) In Desperate Race With Google And Apple

Dr. Ronjon Nag, possibly the real prize in RIM’s latest deal

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion has made another acquisition as it battles Google’s Android and Apple’s iPhone for the high end of the smartphone market.RIM’s latest purchase is Mountain View, Calif.-based Cellmania, whose website now says, “Cellmania is excited to announce that our company is now part of Research In Motion.” (As first noticed by TechCrunch.)



Cellmania, founded in 1999, does a bunch of mobile infrastructure stuff, such as App Store infrastructure, letting mobile operators control the home screens of their customers’ phones, and a content distribution network.

It’s possible RIM will be interested in any or all of this technology, as it could use help with basically everything it does.

But RIM’s real prize may be Cellmania’s cofounder and CEO Dr. Ronjon Nag, who is a sort-of mobile genius.

Nag was previously a VP at Motorola, working in the company’s human interface labs, and before that, was founder and CEO of a company called Lexicus, “a pioneer of speech and handwriting recognition technology, acquired by Motorola in 1993,” according to his bio. Nag has a Ph.D from Cambridge and an MBA from MIT.

We don’t know if he’s sticking around at RIM — it’s possible RIM did the deal for Cellmania’s technology, and not its team — but we imagine if he does, he’ll play a role going forward in getting RIM’s operating system, user interface, and software ecosystem on the same level of Apple’s and Google’s.

Perhaps with Nag in charge, RIM will forge ahead with some awesome voice- or handwriting-recognition-based user interfaces that Apple and Google haven’t considered. (Maybe for RIM’s tablet?)

Because right now, RIM is behind, and it’s going to hurt if it can’t catch up quickly — perhaps, as we argued last week, by switching to Android.

