RIM BlackBerry Torch Launch "Underwhelming," Says Goldman Sachs

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

RIM’s new BlackBerry Torch — its attempt at a response to Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android — is off to an “underwhelming” start, according to Goldman Sachs, via StreetInsider.The Torch, which includes a touchscreen as well as a slide-out keyboard, went on sale last week at AT&T stores, and will be advertised heavily by AT&T.



But Goldman notes “that nearly all of the stores they called did not sell out of the device,” StreetInsider notes, versus strong demand for high-end Android devices like the Motorola Droid X at Verizon Wireless and the HTC EVO at Sprint.

And, as expected, most of the purchases for the Torch were upgrades from existing BlackBerry subscribers, versus RIM reaching new subs for the device.

The problem for RIM is that it’s quickly losing ground in the high end of the smartphone market, as Apple and Google have rocketed past the BlackBerry in design and sophistication. (And Android has even recently shot past in market share.)

The Torch was RIM’s attempt to appeal to the iPhone/Android set, via the touchscreen, but it’s hurt by slow hardware, a weak display, and crappy software. So really, it still only appeals to the BlackBerry set, which either needs a RIM device for work, or thinks they can’t use a device without a plastic keyboard.

As we said, sorry, but the BlackBerry Torch won’t save RIM.

