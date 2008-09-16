RIM BlackBerry Sales "Slightly Disappointing" Ahead Of New Launches (RIMM)

Solid launches of a trio of new gadgets are most important to RIM’s (RIMM) November: The 3G Bold, the touchscreen Storm, and the Pearl Flip, RIM’s cheap flip phone. The Bold has launched in Canada and Europe, but not in the U.S., where it’ll surface at AT&T (T) next month. The Storm (Verizon/Vodafone) and Pearl Flip (T-Mobile) are on track to launch this fall.



The launches have gotten even more important in recent weeks: September sales are looking flat with August results, according to a Pacific Crest research note summarized by Barron’s editor Eric Savitz.

“…Sell-through of BlackBerry products through the middle of September is slightly disappointing ahead of significant new product launches,” Pacific Crest analyst James Faucette notes, based on checks with carrier retail outlets in the U.S. and retailers in Western Europe.

Specifically, the Bold is “tepid at retail outlets” where it’s on sale in Western Europe, but selling strong in “direct channels” — which makes sense, given its enterprise focus.

RIM shares are down 3.8% today to $101.69. The company reports August quarter results next Thursday, Sept. 25.

