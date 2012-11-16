RIM Just Lost Another BlackBerry Customer—Zynga's CEO

British Pop Star Jessie J with her BlackBerrys

How did Zynga get so far behind in mobile?Here’s one clue, from the Wall Street Journal’s report on CEO Mark Pincus’s troubled turnaround effort.



Until earlier this year, Pincus used a BlackBerry as his primary phone. He switched to the iPhone because that’s the primary phone that Zynga’s mobile users play its games on. (Zynga doesn’t make BlackBerry games.)

When Marissa Mayer took over as CEO of Yahoo, one of the first things she did was nix BlackBerrys as corporate devices. She got employees their choice of iPhones, Android phones, or Windows phones instead.

