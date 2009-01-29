RIM's New BlackBerry Curve 8900: 'Mostly Good' (RIMM)

While Research In Motion (RIMM) has been spitting out somewhat unconventional new BlackBerries for the last several months — the bulky Bold, awkward touchscreen Storm, flip-open Pearl, etc. — many of our readers have longed for a better BlackBerry Curve. It’s finally here, and according to Gizmodo, it “seems like the most stable and least buggy product RIM has shipped in a while.”



Gizmodo’s Matt Buchanan runs it through some hoops and has posted a lengthy review. But if you’re looking for the gist:

Good: Software seems stable. Sexier than old Curve. Better trackball. Gorgeous display. Keyboard better than old Curve. Feels solid. Better browser than old Curve.

Bad: No 3G. Only on T-Mobile (for now). Flaky with some wi-fi networks. Lame app platform. Browser is slow. Mac support stinks.

Bottom line: Better than the old Curve, but not worth switching to T-Mobile for.

Should be a good seller for RIM once they expand to bigger carriers like Verizon and AT&T, and eventually add 3G.

