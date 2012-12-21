RIM Shipped 6.9 BlackBerry Phones And 255,000 PlayBook Tablets Last Quarter

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

RIM announced today that it shipped 6.9 million BlackBerry phones and “approximately” 255,000 PlayBook tablets last quarter.The real head-scratcher is how the heck RIM managed to ship so many PlayBook tablets. The device is about 19 months old and is still underfeatured compared to leading tablets from Google, Amazon, and Apple.



And those 6.9 million smartphones will be obsolete in a little more than a month.

RIM will introduce its new mobile operating system called BlackBerry 10 at a global media event on Jan. 30. The current BlackBerrys won’t be able to run the new operating system.

RIM’s next BlackBerry phone, which will be called the BlackBerry Z10, will be a touchscreen-only device running BB10. It’s already leaked several times.

