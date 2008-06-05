RIM and E*Trade Launch Trading By Blackberry

From Clusterstock: Good news for all you Crackberry addicts: Research in Motion (RIMM) and E*Trade (ETFC) are happy to bring you trading – by – Blackberry. Just don’t assume that this gives RIM an insurmountable advantage over its new competition, Apple’s iPhone (AAPL). No doubt trading deals are in the works for Steve Jobs’s tool, too.



Our take on the RIM vs Apple war, by the way, is that, for a while, there will be plenty of room for both. They’ll grow at the expense of everyone else–including lame-o Motorola, which was downgraded again today (weak channel checks and more market share losses).

