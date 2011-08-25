RIM Will Finally Update The PlayBook With E-Mail And BBM In September

Photo: Business Insider

RIM will issue a software update to the BlackBerry PlayBook in September that adds native e-mail and BlackBerry Messenger support, Bloomberg reports.The news comes from the same sources that told Bloomberg RIM’s QNX-based BlackBerry phones will run Android apps.



When the PlayBook launched in April, reviewers criticised the tablet for not having basic functions such as e-mail, calendar, and RIM’s popular BBM. Those features, along with access to Android apps, were promised to arrive this summer.

RIM declined to comment.

