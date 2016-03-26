Stephen Curry's 3-year-old daughter took an adorable photo with a $350,000 wax figure of her dad

Cork Gaines

Even though Stephen Curry is one of the most famous athletes in the world, it seems like every time his daughter Riley Curry shows up, she steals the show.

It happened at the NBA Finals last year and it happened again at the unveiling of Curry’s new wax statue at Madame Tussauds San Francisco.

The family posed with the statue that cost an estimated $350,000 to create and, of course, Riley’s photo is the one that stands out from the rest.

Stephen Curry wax statue and Riley CurryMadame Tussauds San Francisco

According to the folks at Madame Tussauds San Francisco, the wax figure took a team of artists and sculptors nearly four months to create, using 250 different measurements of the NBA’s reigning MVP.

In addition to the photo above, Curry also posed with his likeness, taking a selfie in one photo.

Stephen CurryMadame Tussauds San Francisco

He also imitated the dribbling pose.

Stephen CurryMadame Tussauds San Francisco

Here is the entire family posing with the figure.

Stephen Curry at Madame Tussauds San FranciscoMadame Tussauds San Francisco

