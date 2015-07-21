A hilarious video of Riley Curry dancing sums up why she's the NBA's most celebrated toddler

Riley Curry became everyone’s favourite NBA offspring back in May when she stole the show from her dad, Warriors player Stephen Curry, at a press conference.
Now, she’s done it again thanks to a video taken at her third birthday party, spotted by Billboard:
“This is 3!!!” gushed her mum, Ayesha Curry, in the photo caption. “Happy birthday baby girl! Never a dull moment. You light up our lives and keep us on our toes. Mummy and daddy love you so much. Let’s celebrate!”
Riley first rose to fame in the spring during the NBA Finals, but as it turns out, Ayesha Curry’s Instagram is full of hilarious videos of Riley over the years.
Read on to see them all.
In May, Riley first came to national attention by theatrically laughing, yawning, waving, and sneezing on her dad's lap while he answered questions at an NBA press conference.
She reprised her performance a few weeks later, this time adding a few bars of Big Sean's 'Blessings.'
But over on her mum's Instagram, Riley has been gaining a following for a while. Here she is dancing to 'Blurred Lines.'
Here she is greeting a Nickelodeon character at her birthday party, where the Nae Nae video was shot.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5VpmhUzfXZ/embed/
Width: 658px
