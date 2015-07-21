A hilarious video of Riley Curry dancing sums up why she's the NBA's most celebrated toddler

Riley Curry became everyone’s favourite NBA offspring back in May when she stole the show from her dad, Warriors player Stephen Curry, at a press conference.

Now, she’s done it again thanks to a video taken at her third birthday party, spotted by Billboard:



“This is 3!!!” gushed her mum, Ayesha Curry, in the photo caption. “Happy birthday baby girl! Never a dull moment. You light up our lives and keep us on our toes. Mummy and daddy love you so much. Let’s celebrate!”

Riley first rose to fame in the spring during the NBA Finals, but as it turns out, Ayesha Curry’s Instagram is full of hilarious videos of Riley over the years.

Read on to see them all.

In May, Riley first came to national attention by theatrically laughing, yawning, waving, and sneezing on her dad's lap while he answered questions at an NBA press conference. She reprised her performance a few weeks later, this time adding a few bars of Big Sean's 'Blessings.' But over on her mum's Instagram, Riley has been gaining a following for a while. Here she is dancing to 'Blurred Lines.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/d98EtEOTIG/embed/ Width: 658px She's been working on her singing for a while. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/q22VG8uTBX/embed/ Width: 658px She proved early on that she's great at counting. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/lsHkneuTPd/embed/ Width: 658px Here, she expounds on the finer points of tea parties. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/r7SIAKuTOt/embed/ Width: 658px She's definitely not afraid of geese. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/nWsVfrOTEm/embed/ Width: 658px Here, Riley trots on a pony. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3jvtIfuTP-/embed/ Width: 658px In this recent post, she shows off some more dance moves. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2Tj05HuTKe/embed/ Width: 658px She can also frequently be seen helping her mum with the cooking. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4ug0HXOTNs/embed/ Width: 658px Not content to just dominate the pre-school dance scene, Riley is also an accomplished swimmer. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4mnBLxuTC8/embed/ Width: 658px Here she is greeting a Nickelodeon character at her birthday party, where the Nae Nae video was shot. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5VpmhUzfXZ/embed/ Width: 658px And here she is doing the Nae Nae one more time. Go Riley. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5U9kzMuTAy/embed/ Width: 658px

