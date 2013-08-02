Riley Cooper Will Not Be Suspended For Racial Slur Caught On Video That Has Gone Viral

Riley Cooper has been fined by the Philadelphia Eagles but will not be suspended by the NFL after video emerged of the wide receiver using the N-word at a recent Kenny Chesney concert (via Chicago Tribune).



The video, which can be seen below, first appeared on CrossingBoard.com and shows Cooper saying he will “fight every n***** here.” Cooper later apologized for his comment, saying he was “ashamed and disgusted” with himself.

Roger Goodell appeared on ESPN’s “Mike and Mike” and told ESPN that no additional punishment would be given to Cooper.

Eagles quarterback Michael Vick issued a statement saying he had forgiven Cooper.

Riley’s my friend Our relationship is mutual respect. He looked me in the eyes and apologized. I believe in forgiveness and I believe in him — Mike Vick (@MikeVick) August 1, 2013

Here’s the video of the incident…

