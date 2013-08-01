NFL Player Caught Using A Racial Slur And Threatening To Fight People In A Shocking Video

Tony Manfred

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper was caught on video using a racial slur at a Kenny Chesney concert last month.

He apologized today.

In the video from the Philly sports blog Crossing Broad, Cooper is in a cutoff flannel shirt and yells, “I will jump that fence and fight every n***** here, bro.”

It appears that he’s being held back by someone:

He apologized today on Twitter:

Cooper was invited on stage at the concert later that night and saw alongside Chesney and Chip Kelly.

Here is the video:

