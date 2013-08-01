NFL Player Caught Using A Racial Slur And Threatening To Fight People In A Shocking Video

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper was caught on video using a racial slur at a Kenny Chesney concert last month.



He apologized today.

In the video from the Philly sports blog Crossing Broad, Cooper is in a cutoff flannel shirt and yells, “I will jump that fence and fight every n***** here, bro.”

It appears that he’s being held back by someone:

He apologized today on Twitter:

I am so ashamed and disgusted with myself. I want to apologise. I have been offensive. I have apologized to my coach, Jeffrey Lurie, and — Riley Cooper (@RileyCooper_14) July 31, 2013

Was wrong and I will accept the consequences. — Riley Cooper (@RileyCooper_14) July 31, 2013

Cooper was invited on stage at the concert later that night and saw alongside Chesney and Chip Kelly.

Kenny Chesney concert= most spontaneous day of my life @miller_time009 I am a new fan of the eagles #SEXY pic.twitter.com/kHP1Ekuwft — Chelsea Corriveau (@chelscuervo) June 9, 2013

Riley Cooper had a blast out on stage with Chesney. Chip Kelly out amongst the players. #noshoesnation=fun pic.twitter.com/3GZzrcaY5G — Cindy Webster (@Cindy610) June 9, 2013

Here is the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.