NFL Player Caught Using A Racial Slur And Threatening To Fight People In A Shocking Video

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper was caught on video using a racial slur at a Kenny Chesney concert last month.
He apologized today.
In the video from the Philly sports blog Crossing Broad, Cooper is in a cutoff flannel shirt and yells, “I will jump that fence and fight every n***** here, bro.”
It appears that he’s being held back by someone:
He apologized today on Twitter:
I am so ashamed and disgusted with myself. I want to apologise. I have been offensive. I have apologized to my coach, Jeffrey Lurie, and
— Riley Cooper (@RileyCooper_14) July 31, 2013
Was wrong and I will accept the consequences.
— Riley Cooper (@RileyCooper_14) July 31, 2013
Cooper was invited on stage at the concert later that night and saw alongside Chesney and Chip Kelly.
Kenny Chesney concert= most spontaneous day of my life @miller_time009 I am a new fan of the eagles #SEXY pic.twitter.com/kHP1Ekuwft
— Chelsea Corriveau (@chelscuervo) June 9, 2013
Riley Cooper had a blast out on stage with Chesney. Chip Kelly out amongst the players. #noshoesnation=fun pic.twitter.com/3GZzrcaY5G
— Cindy Webster (@Cindy610) June 9, 2013
Here is the video:
