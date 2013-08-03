Eagles Player Riley Cooper 'Excused From Team Activities' To Seek Counseling After Racist Slur

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is leaving the team for “a short period” of time to seek counseling after

a video of him making a racial slurgot leaked this week.

Cooper has already been fined an undisclosed amount by the team.

In a statement, the Eagles said he has been “excused from team activities.” Cooper said he is stepping away for a brief period of time to “reflect.”

It’s unclear when he’ll be back with the team.

Here’s the full Eagles statement:

“As we have said, Riley Cooper will be seeking counseling and we have excused him from all team activities. This is all new territory and we are going to evaluate this timetable every step of the way. He will meet with professionals provided by the Eagles during this period of time to better help him understand how his words have hurt so many, including his teammates.”

And Cooper’s statement:

“The last few days have been incredibly difficult for me. My actions were inexcusable. The more I think about what I did, the more disgusted I get. I keep trying to figure out how I could have said something so repulsive, and what I can do to make things better. Right now, I think it’s important for me to take some time to reflect on this situation. The organisation and my teammates have been extremely supportive, but I also realise that there are people who will have a tough time forgiving me for what I’ve done. The best thing for me, and for the team, is to step away for a short period of time. During this time I’m going to be speaking with a variety of professionals to help me better understand how I could have done something that was so offensive, and how I can start the healing process for everyone. As long as it takes, and whatever I have to do, I’m going to try to make this right.”

Here’s the video that sparked the controversy:

