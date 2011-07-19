Rikers Officials Let 65,000 Pounds Of Meat Rot And Tried To Feed It To Inmates Regardless

Photo: aSIMULAtor on flickr

Officials at New York City’s Rikers Island jail allowed $130,816 worth of meat to spoil and at least one supervisor decided it was good enough to feed the inmates.According to The Daily News, the 65,000 pounds of rotting beef, chicken, and turkey was discovered July 11 when the smell caught the attention of a correction captain.



Sources said a crew of kitchen staffers assigned to regularly check temperatures of the jail’s 33 fridges and freezers botched their primary job. “They didn’t check it for at least five days,” a chef at the East River jail told The News.

Instead of just tossing the rancid beef, chicken and turkey, one official later moaned that the meat could have been salvaged by washing it with cider vinegar and sodium bicarbonate before serving it to inmates, sources said. “People would have gotten sick,” the jail chef said Monday.

Jail officials report the freezers failed to turn back on following a power failure and cost the compound about 40 per cent of the $350,000 it was trying to shave from its budget.

Inmates are already going without pepper packets, pudding, ice cream, and are only getting two slices of bread instead of four.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.