Riholtz: Economists Are Crappy Forecasters (And Rosy-Eyed)

Barry Riholtz breaks down the WSJ’s latest survey of economists.



Inflation

As the WSJ chart shows, more often than not, economists as a group have underestimated inflation.

GDP

Economists consistently overestimated GDP.

Employment

Economists underestimated unemployment, and at over-estimated NFP job creation.

Commodities

Economists are divided on whether commodity prices are at a peak: 51% said “yes,” 49% said “no.”

Recession

Here are the probability forecasts for “A Recession will occur over the next 12 months:”

2007 27.1%

2008 42.1%

2009 70.9%

