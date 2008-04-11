Riholtz: Economists Are Crappy Forecasters (And Rosy-Eyed)

Barry Riholtz breaks down the WSJ’s latest survey of economists.
Inflation
As the WSJ chart shows, more often than not, economists as a group have underestimated inflation.
GDP
Economists consistently overestimated GDP.
Employment
Economists underestimated unemployment, and at over-estimated NFP job creation.
Commodities
Economists are divided on whether commodity prices are at a peak: 51% said “yes,” 49% said “no.”
Recession
Here are the probability forecasts for “A Recession will occur over the next 12 months:”
2007 27.1%
2008 42.1%
2009 70.9%
