Rihanna's Tips For Taking The Perfect Instagram Selfie

Pop superstar Rihanna knows a thing or two about taking a great photo. Her Instagram account, badgalriri is filled with photos she has taken of herself, better known as “selfies.”Rihanna sat down with Complex Magazine for a cover story interview where she revealed tips on taking the perfect Instagram photo.

Here’s what she said:

Get a good light…get a good angle on what’s working for you that day.

If it’s boobs, make sure you hit that. If it’s face, make sure it’s fierce.

Rihanna’s Instagram account hasn’t even been around for a year but that hasn’t stopped her from taking over 230 selfies.

