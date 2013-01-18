Rihanna's Tips For Taking The Perfect Instagram Selfie

Photo: Complex Magazine

Pop superstar Rihanna knows a thing or two about taking a great photo. Her Instagram account, badgalriri is filled with photos she has taken of herself, better known as “selfies.”Rihanna sat down with Complex Magazine for a cover story interview where she revealed tips on taking the perfect Instagram photo.



Here’s what she said:

Get a good light…get a good angle on what’s working for you that day.

…

If it’s boobs, make sure you hit that. If it’s face, make sure it’s fierce.

Rihanna’s Instagram account hasn’t even been around for a year but that hasn’t stopped her from taking over 230 selfies.

Check out the complete interview on Complex>

See Also: Facebook Isn’t Cool Anymore (And That’s What It Has To Fix Today) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.