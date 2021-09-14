Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show lineup is full of former Victoria’s Secret models

Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty fashion show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime on September 24. Savage x Fenty Show Vol 2./Amazon Prime

Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty fashion show will be streaming on Amazon Prime on September 24.

The show will feature former Victoria’s Secret models like Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid.

Victoria’s Secret said it will relaunch its fashion show without Angels after canceling it in 2019.

Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty fashion show will feature several former Victoria’s Secret models.

On Monday, the “Needed Me” singer released a teaser video to the official Savage X Fenty Instagram account. The show, which will be available to watch on Amazon Prime on September 24, will be the brand’s third installment after its debut in 2019 and follow-up production in 2020.

The teaser featured a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the energetic event and revealed which models would grace the coveted runway. Out of 22 celebrities named in the star-studded teaser, six of them previously walked in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, Behati Prinsloo, Joan Smalls, Gigi Hadid, and Alek Wek will be among the pack this year at Rihanna’s show.

Other celebrities featured at the Savage X Fenty fashion show include Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret is attempting to move beyond its controversies. Although the brand boomed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, sales began to lag around 2015 as more body-positive companies like Aerie emerged onto the scene. Around this time, its fashion show drew criticism from some viewers for being outdated.

Victoria’s Secret ditched its Angels this year. Photo by J. Lee/FilmMagic

The brand took another hit when Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret parent company, L Brands, told Vogue in 2018 that he didn’t think the show should feature “transsexuals” and plus-sized women because it was a “fantasy.”

He later apologized for his remarks, but the company canceled the runway show in 2019 with a promise to rethink the business. Victoria’s Secret announced in July that it would relaunch the fashion show without Angels. Instead, the Angels have been replaced with the VS Collective, a group of seven women – including actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas – to drive a “positive change” in the company.

Representatives for Victoria’s Secret and Savage X Fenty did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.