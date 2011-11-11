Rihanna’s Rain-Soaked Home Up For Sale

Looks like someone could’ve used an umbrella. (Or, in Rihanna-speak, “Um-bah-rell-lah”.)



If you recall, back in August the pop superstar from Barbados launched a lawsuit against the developer of a posh, high-dollar Beverly Hills mansion that she purchased in 2009 for $6.9 million, claiming that the house had more holes in it than a slice of Swiss cheese and became drenched every time it rained.

Now, that very same property has a “For Sale” (or “Please Buy Me”) sign out front in the waterlogged yard, along with a substantially-lower price-tag of $4.5 million.

If bought for the full asking price, that would result in a minimum of a $2.4 million loss for Rihanna – certainly something right out of “Disturbia”.

If reports from the property are any indication, the damage really is that bad, bad enough to warrant such a massive drop in the asking price. Water damage is widespread throughout the home, and the numerous structural flaws that exist in the spacious eight bedroom, 10 bath mansion cause significant leakage during rainfall. All signs point to a successful resolution for Rihanna in the courts with her lawsuit, or at least a favourable settlement that could help cut some of that substantial loss she’s taking with the property.

Celebrity real estate, by and large, is pretty well put-together, if only because having lots of money means you get the highest-quality construction around. Shortcuts may have been taken, though, due to time constraints, which can happen if celebrities want their homes now as opposed to when they were properly built. Rihanna didn’t build the home, of course, and all signs indicate that the seller didn’t disclose the flaws – so who knows what happened.

Oh, and if the property weren’t bad enough, it apparently does not qualify for bank financing, presumably due to the structural problems with the home. That’s no surprise – banks don’t offer auto loans for lemons, either.

We wish Rihanna the best of luck with the home – just don’t expect us to live there.

